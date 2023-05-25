GREENVILLE, N.C. – Ethan Hall has committed to play golf at East Carolina University for the 2023-24 year according to an announcement by director of golf/men’s head coach Kevin Williams Thursday afternoon.

Hall will join Drew Greene, Adam Lennermark, Drew O’Neal and Nathan O’Neal who officially signed in November 2022 for the upcoming season.



“We are very excited to add Ethan (graduate transfer) to our team for the upcoming year,” Williams said. “We competed against Davidson twice last year and Ethan defeated everyone on our team in both of those events. Obviously, he is someone who possesses a great skill set, strong ball striker and his coach at Davidson, Tim Straub, couldn’t say enough good things about the type of teammate and competitor he is. We look forward to having Ethan provide some leadership and experience for a young team next year.”



Hall, a four-year letterman, appeared in 27 career events with the Wildcats where he owns a 74.11 career stroke average over 67 rounds. As a senior, he played in 11 events (31 rounds) posting a 74.35 stroke average. On the season he registered a pair of top-five finishes (four top 20’s) which included a share of first at the Battle of the Run where he shot a 5-under par 67 during the 18-hole match. He also finished tied for third in the first event of the fall 2022 season at River Run Collegiate (214) where he carded a final round 69. In all, he posted 12 rounds of 72 or better with half of those under 69.

At Davidson (2022-23): Played in 11 events as a senior (31 rounds) … Posted a 74.35 stroke average on the year … Recorded a pair of top five events which included a share of first place at Battle of the Run following his round of 67 … Also registered a share of third place at the River Run Collegiate with a score of 214 … Lowest 54-hole score of 208 came at the Sea Palms Invitational (72-67-69) … Finished tied for eighth at the Grandover Collegiate (211) … At the A10 Championships, he finished tied for 24th with a score of 227 … Helped the Wildcats to three team titles including the A10 Championship crown … Participated in the Las Vegas NCAA Regional posting a score of 239 … Fired 12 rounds of 72 or better … Registered six rounds of 69 or lower including a career-best 67 twice (Sea Palms second round, Battle of the Run first round).



At Davidson (2021-22): Appeared in a personal-best 10 events as a junior … Recorded a career-low 74.67 stroke average … Finished with seven rounds of par or better … Placed T-13th at the Wolfpack Invitational … Season-low came in the second round of the Irish Creek Collegiate.

At Davidson (2020-21): Lone appearance came at the 2021 Irish Creek Intercollegiate.

At Davidson (2019-20): Played in five tournaments as a freshman … Lowest round was a 74 on day one of the Autotrader Collegiate Classic.

High School: Rated as the 12th golfer in state of North Carolina … 2018 27th Big I National Championship … 2018 North Carolina 3A State Individual Champion at West Carteret High School … Finished 6th at the 2018 Dogwood Invitational … 2017-18 first-team all-conference … Team Captain.