GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston announced the signing of three college transfers in TyMir Brown, BJ Davis and TyQuan King to the Pirates 2023 National Signing Day Class bringing the total to 18 student-athletes.

TyMir Brown, DB, 6-0, 180, R-So., Jacksonville, N.C. (Jacksonville HS/North Carolina)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Dec. 12th, 2022 … Redshirt Freshman (2022): Has not appeared in any contests for North Carolina … True Freshman (2021): A valuable member of the squad who added depth at defensive back … Appeared on special teams against Georgia State, Wofford and South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl … High School: A three-star prospect listed as the nation’s 31st-best athlete and the No. 27 player in North Carolina in the 247Sports Composite … Tabbed as the nation’s 206th-best player, the No. 13 cornerback and the No. 14 player in the state according to ESPN … A member of the ESPN 300 … An SI All-America candidate prior to his senior season … A three-time Jacksonville Daily News first-team all-area selection … A two-time All Coastal 3-A Conference pick … A member of the Prepstar All Atlantic Region team … An all-area selection as a junior … Posted 635 passing yards and four TDs and 713 rushing yards and 11 TDs while playing quarterback … Added five PBU on defense … Helped Jacksonville become state runner-up as a sophomore … Tallied four INTs, two rushing TDs, threw a TD pass and returned a punt for a TD … Notched three INTs and a 54-yard rushing TD as a freshman … Also a four-year letterman in basketball and track and field … Coached by Beau Williams.

BJ Davis, LB, 6-2, 190, Gr., Blair, S.C. (South Pointe HS/South Carolina State)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Dec. 14th, 2022 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2023) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills … 2022: Named to the HBCU All-America team presented by BOXTOROW … Tabbed to the All-MEAC First Team after finishing the season with 94 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and seven pass breakups … Earned a spot on the Preseason All-MEAC Team … Selected the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week Sept. 26 following a stellar performance against North Carolina A&T during which he booked a career-high 17 tackles (12 solo) … Earned his first MEAC Defensive Player of the Week accolade of the campaign Sept. 12 after a 33-9 win over Bethune-Cookman, picking off a pair of passes – including one he returned 59 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter … Also had five tackles (two solo) as the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to just two scores…. Led the Bulldogs in total tackles and interceptions … Earned a strong 80.2 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus, one of the top marks among all FCS linebackers … 2021: Helped lead South Carolina State to a 7-5 overall record, 5-0 MEAC mark (conference champion) and a Celebration Bowl victory over Deion Sanders’ Jackson State squad … Named to the All-MEAC First Team … Paced the Bulldogs in total tackles … Selected to the Preseason All-MEAC Team … Recorded 76 total tackles during the season, including nine stops and a fumble recovery in the Celebration Bowl … 2020: Logged a team-high 35 tackles (30 solo) in four games played during the shortened COVID season … Also tallied three sacks, 4.5 TFLs and two forced fumbles … 2019: Notched 41 tackles, nine TFLs, two interceptions and nine pass breakups … Registered a season-high nine stops in South Carolina State’s 28-13 victory over No. 8 Wofford … High School: Racked up 108 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 6.0 sacks and four interceptions as a junior and senior at South Pointe … Also notched two receiving touchdowns … Helped lead the Stallions to the 2017 South Carolina AAAA state title … Selected to play in the 2017 North-South All-Star Game.

TyQuan King, LB, 6-3, 215, Jr., Dillon, S.C. (Dillon HS/ North Carolina A&T)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Dec. 14th, 2022 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2023) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills … 2022: Named to the All-Big South Conference First Team … Led the Aggies with 94 tackles (47 solo), including 5.5 TFLs … Also posted an interception and collected two pass breakups … Notched five double-figure tackle games on the season, ranking fifth in the conference in stops … Finished six tackles shy of becoming the first Aggie since 2013 to have 100 in a season … Logged eight tackles in the Big South Conference Championship Game at Gardner-Webb … 2021: Made 33 tackles as a true freshman with 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble … Had his breakout game at Charleston Southern on Nov. 6 when he posted 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks … The Aggies had a single-game school-record 11 sacks in the game … For his efforts, King earned Big South freshman of the week … Made an immediate impact in the Aggies season opener at Furman on Sept. 4 when he made seven tackles and one interception … High School: Rushed for 602 yards and 15 touchdowns on 67 carries as a junior under head coach Jackie Hayes at Dillon High School.