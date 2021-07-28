ECU adds two more players to 2022 roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Transfer student-athletes Jocelyn Alonso and Jo Castillo have completed grant-in-aid agreements to attend East Carolina University and compete for the Pirate softball program beginning in the fall of 2021, according to an announcement Wednesday by head coach Shane Winkler.

“We are thrilled to add Jocelyn and Jo to our program,” Winkler said. “They are two of the hardest working players you’ll find and will make our team better immediately. They will both provide a great deal of passion and leadership on the field. We are excited to watch them continue to grow as players and contribute to our success in the future.”

Jocelyn Alonso · Sophomore · Infield · Clearwater, Fla. (FIU)

· Played in 17 games during her freshman year for FIU, making 16 starts

· Hit a team third-best .306 with five runs scored and 13 RBI

· Clubbed her first collegiate homer against Western Michigan

· Compiled a 1.000 fielding percentage with five putouts and nine assists

· 2017 state champion with Canterbury High School (Fla.)

Winkler on Alonso: “Jocelyn has a great glove in the infield and brings an experienced bat with her. She comes from a big baseball and softball family and her passion for the game and desire to win at the highest level was immediately obvious. Jocelyn has the potential to make an impact in our lineup and will make those around her better which is just as exciting.”

Jo Castillo · Sophomore · Utility · Fayetteville, N.C. (George Washington University)

· Did not compete during her freshman season at GWU

· Selected for Kentucky Prep East/West All-Star Game after junior season at Elizabethtown (Ky.) High School

· Helped Panthers reach district final in 2019 playing catcher and third base

· Named to 5th Region All-Tournament Team as an eighth-grader in 2016

Winkler on Castillo: “Jo comes to us from George Washington where she saw firsthand what it takes to win a championship. She has a great deal of potential both at the plate and behind it defensively. She does a great job working with pitchers and makes our catching group so much stronger. We are blessed to have her and her family join ours at ECU.”