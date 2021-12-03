ECU alumnus Matt Slate will deliver the commencement keynote address

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will host two in-person commencement ceremonies Dec. 17 in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum to celebrate approximately 1,850 members of the fall Class of 2021. Matt Slate ’96 will be the keynote speaker at the ceremonies.

“We are excited to welcome graduates and their friends and families to celebrate this special moment on campus. They have worked so hard to get to this day and they deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers. “It’s a pleasure to have Matt at ECU to offer words of encouragement to the graduates. He has remained engaged as an alumnus and continues to give back to our university in so many ways.”

Slate is the managing director of BofA Securities where he is a senior trader in the Global Markets Division. He has worked within the Bank of America family of companies for 24 years with roles in various divisions including commercial banking, operations, risk management, and trading. He is chairperson of the ECU Foundation and a member of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Council. Slate is also a member of the Order of the Cupola, Leo W. Jenkins Society, Chancellor’s Society, and Pirate Club. He lives in Chatham, New Jersey, with his wife Kelly and daughter Ella.

Commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be grouped by colleges to accommodate the number of graduates and guests. A Livestream of the event will be available to students and their families who are unable to attend or choose not to attend the in-person celebration.

Colleges in the 9 a.m. ceremony include the College of Business, College of Fine Arts and Communication, and Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.

The 1 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Allied Health Sciences, Brody School of Medicine, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Health and Human Performance, and College of Nursing.

All participants and guests are required to wear a face-covering and mask while indoors. Additional information can be found at https://commencement.ecu.edu/.