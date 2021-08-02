ECU announces 2021 fall volleyball schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Returning to a more familiar scheduling format, East Carolina will play 13 home matches as part of its 2021 fall competition slate released in its entirety Monday by school officials.

The Pirates will face off against Atlantic Coast Conference members North Carolina and NC State, as well as regional opponents Coastal Carolina, UNCW and Appalachian State, during non-conference play before delving into American Athletic Conference action with a double round-robin schedule.

The campaign begins Aug. 27 with a single match at Liberty. ECU then heads west to the Triangle Sept. 4-5 where it tussles with Wofford, North Carolina and NC State. A trip to Conway, S.C. and the Chanticleer Classic the next weekend sees the Pirates match up with Radford, UNCW and host Coastal Carolina after which East Carolina returns home for the Pirate Invitational Sept. 17-18. Gardner-Webb, UTRGV and Appalachian State comprise the two-day tournament field that will compete with ECU in Greenville.

East Carolina begins American Conference action on the road, traveling to defending league champion UCF and South Florida Sept. 24 and 26. The AAC has reverted to a double round-robin schedule for conference play as the Pirates will play each member of the circuit home and away. The regular-season champion will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

With capacity limits inside Minges Coliseum expected to return to 100 percent this fall, admission to home matches will again be free of charge.