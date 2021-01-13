ECU announces 2021 spring volleyball schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A visit by North Carolina to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, as well as eight American Athletic Conference matches, help comprise the East Carolina volleyball program’s 2020-21 spring schedule according to an announcement Wednesday by first-year head coach Adler Augustin.

The Pirates will play only AAC East Division opponents in the spring, competing against Cincinnati, Temple, UCF and USF. Those matches will be played as doubleheader series with two home (Temple/USF) and two away (Cincinnati/UCF) weekends.

In addition to its league slate, East Carolina will host North Carolina Feb. 28 and travel to face Davidson March 21.

The American Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship will be hosted by Cincinnati April 2-3. The top two teams from each division will play a single-elimination tournament after which the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Volleyball Championship.

Attendance at home matches in the spring is expected to be limited to the student-athletes’ families.

2020-21 East Carolina Volleyball Spring Schedule

Feb. 11-12 – at Cincinnati

Feb. 18-19 – vs. USF

Feb. 28 – vs. North Carolina

March 5-6 – at UCF

March 13-14 – vs. Temple

March 21 – at Davidson

April 2-3 – American Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship (at Cincinnati)