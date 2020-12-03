ECU announces 2021 volleyball signing class

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina volleyball team has received commitments from 10 student-athletes to attend the university and compete for the Pirates beginning in the fall of 2021, according to an announcement by first-year head coach Adler Augustin Thursday.



Augustin’s first signing class is comprised of nine high school standouts as well as one junior college transfer.

“We are excited about our newest additions in what is a big signing class,” Augustin said. “The potential of this group is huge. We feel like we got better at each position and added depth, which was really important to us. We’re not only trying to recruit great volleyball players but also great young women that will add to our team culture in a big way and continue to hoist Pirate Nation’s flag. They are highly motivated, outstanding competitors and, above all, they are great students. All of these players will be ready to step in and compete for starting positions.”

Below are the members of the signing class. Go to ECUPiraes.com to learn more about each player.

Kianie Cummings, 6-4, Middle Blocker, Cape Coral, Fla. (Florida SouthWestern State College)

Amelia Davis, 6-5, Middle Blocker, Denver, Colo. (Arapahoe High School)

Payton Evenstad, 6-0, Setter, Faribault, Minn. (Faribault High School)

Aaliyah Griffin, 5-10, Middle Blocker/Outside Hitter, Bowie, Md. (Arundel High School)

Anaiah Jones, 5-6, Defensive Specialist/Outside Hitter, Charlotte, N.C. (Mountain Island Charter)

Sophia Kruczko, 6-3, Outside Hitter/Right Side, Cary, N.C. (Green Hope High School)

Izzy Marinelli, 5-11, Outside Hitter, Yardley, Pa. (Pennsbury High School)

Tia Shum, 5-6, Defensive Specialist/Libero, London, Ontario (Saunders Secondary School)

Alex Singleton, 5-8, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, Spring, Texas (Oak Ridge High School)