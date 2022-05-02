GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics is proud to announce the dancers who will make up the 2022-23 ECU Dance Team, which was determined by auditions held on April 24, 2022.



The 2022-23 ECU Dance Team consists of a diverse squad of 20 dancers, featuring 11 returnees and nine newcomers. Performing as a part of the squad again will be Tatum Davis (Greensboro), McKenzie Denis (Charlotte), McKenzie Frey (Ashburn, Va.), Courtney Gentry (Roxboro), Mackenzie Haswell (Goldsboro), Kristen Hellar (Rockaway, N.J.), Hunter Holland (Burlington), Abygayle Leggett (Hope Mills), Jensen Lockman (Denver), Audrey Sams (Stafford, Va.) and Mikayla Secrest (Belmont). Joining the veterans are nine incoming freshman Julianna Amundson (Greenville), Kinsley Barclay (Salisbury), Madelyn Brook (Mount Royal, NJ), Caroline Campbell (Lillington), Jaden Eubanks (Belmont), Taylor Green (Holly Springs), Chloe Hampton (Oak Ridge), Allison Lander (Denver), Katie Starns (Maiden).



Each dancer was judged on technical skills, jazz, hip-hop, and pom routines along with a personal interview.



“It is always exciting to select new members to join our program and to welcome them to Pirate Nation,” head coach Kristin Jeffries said. “The talent at tryouts this year was outstanding making the selection process competitive and challenging. The hard work and enthusiasm shown from these dancers during auditions was unmatched. I am looking forward to being able to showcase the team’s talents and school spirit at our athletic and community events this year.”