ECU announces 2022 early football signees with 17 student-athletes

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston announced that 17 student-athletes have signed a national letter-of-intent and one other has officially confirmed their enrollment status with the Pirates during the NCAA’s early signing period from December 15 to December 17:

Omari Allen, OG, 6-4, 299, Fr., Henderson, N.C. (Vance County HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 24, 2021 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Team captain that helped the Vipers to a 7-3 overall record (4-1 in league play) and a NCHSAA playoff appearance in 2021 under coach Hunter Jenks … MaxPreps.com Player-of-the-Game selection after grading out at 86 percent on the offensive line while adding nine tackles (2.0 TFLs) on defense at Roanoke Rapids (Aug. 27) … Earned MaxPreps.com Offensive Player-of-the-Game honors after tallying five knockdowns and two pancakes in a 21-20 win over Northern Durham (Sept. 24) … Selected as an alternate to the North Carolina squad for the 2021 Carolinas Bowl Showcase … During two-year career at Vance County, booked 67 tackles (38 solo) in 11 games played, while also playing on the offensive line … Credited with one sack coming during junior campaign, while adding 11.0 career TFLs … As a junior (2020), appeared in four games and made 17 stops (11 solo) with one TFL … Followed that with 50 tackles (27 solo) and 10.0 TFLs as a senior … Named to 2021 Preseason All-Gridiron Team by Carolina Gridiron … A Preseason 2021 HighSchoolOT.com Watch List selection … Previously played at Riverside High in Durham (2018-19) … Attended ECU camp on June 19, 2021 … A two-star prospect according to 247Sports.com Composite … Listed as the 41st-best prospect in North Carolina by the Fayetteville Observer. Personal: Son of Laporsha Allen.



Zakye Barker, LB, 5-10, 228, Fr., Norcross, Ga. (Norcross HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on July 1, 2021 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Three-year starter for coach Keith Maloof … Helped the Blue Devils to an 8-4 record (5-1 in league play) and a second-round appearance in the 7-A playoffs … Tallied 456 career stops (296 solo) in 38 games … Credited with 13.5 sacks and 107.0 TFLs … Added one interception and caused four fumbles in his prep career … A four-time MaxPreps.com Player-of-the-Game selection in his career … Led the state in total tackles in 2019 and 2020 … During first year with the Blue Devils, posted 152 tackles (99 solo) with 2.5 sacks and 30 TFLs … Earned MaxPreps.com weekly honors after registering 14 tackles (10 solo) with a half sack and 4.0 TFLs against Mill Creek on Sept. 6, 2019 … Picked up second MaxPreps.com accolade on Nov. 15 against South Forsyth … Followed initial season with a career-best 155 stops (103 solo), averaging 11.1 tackles per contest … Credited with eight sacks and added 37.0 TFLs and six QBHs … Earned additional MaxPreps.com Player-of-the-Game honors on Sept. 2, 2020 (vs. Hillgrove) and Oct. 16, 2020 (vs. Berkmar) … Selected to first-team all-county, all-region and all-state squads following junior campaign after helping the Blue Devils to a 13-1 record and the semifinal appearance in the 7-A playoffs … Named a 2020 High School Football Association Academic All-American … Closed out prep career by booking 149 tackles (94 assisted) with three sacks and 40.0 TFLs, while adding nine QBHs … Earned Gwinnett Prep Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week accolades (Sept. 14) after booking 13 stops with six for loss and caused a fumble in a 7-0 win over South Gwinnett … Earned first-team all-county and all-region honors for second consecutive year … Also earned additional letters as a standout track athlete … A three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Earned two stars from Rivals.com … Chose ECU over Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Navy, Tulane and others … Attended ECU camp on June 25, 2021 after receiving an offer on Feb. 17, 2021. Personal: Son of Isheka and Zack Barker.

Isaiah Brown-Murray, CB, 5-9, 177, Fr., Huntersville, N.C. (Hough HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on July 17, 2021 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Three-year starter who appeared in 35 games and helped the Huskies to a 30-7 overall record during that span … Tallied 99 tackles (62 solo) with one sack, seven TFLs and five interceptions as a cornerback … Registered 514 career all-purpose yards (385 KOR, 21 PR, 108 INTs) … As a sophomore, appeared in 12 games and made 35 tackles (22 solo) … Picked off one pass, returning it 17 yards, while recovering a fumble … Followed initial season by booking 32 tackles (21 solo) with an INT and recovered a pair of fumbles (11 yards) … Closed out prep career recording another 32 stops (19 solo) in 14 games … Picked off three passes (91 yards) and recovered one fumble … Tallied 457 all-purpose yards during senior campaign (345 KOR, 21 PR, 91 INT) … Scored five total TDs (1/INT, 2/PR, 2/KOR) in 2021 … Helped the Huskies to a 14-1 record under coach Matt Jenkins, which included an appearance in the 4A NC State Championships (loss to Chambers) … Huskies finished ranked second in the state and 48th nationally by MaxPreps.com … Named to 2021 Preseason All-Gridiron Team by Carolina Gridiron … Chose ECU over Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Kent State, Louisville, Marshall and others … A consensus three-star prospect according to ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. Personal: Son of Latoya and Gerald Murray.



David Chapeau, P, 6-1, 249, Jr., Athens, Ga. (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Opened collegiate career at the U.S. Air Force Academy but did not experience action before confirming his enrollment status at East Carolina on Dec. 15. High School: Played for Titans coach Michael Dowis at North Oconee … Named First-Team All-8-AAAA Region and earned Georgia All-State Honorable Mention accolades following senior campaign … Played in nine games as a senior in 2018 and averaged 43.0 yards per punt … Of his 28 overall boots, 15 were placed inside the 20-yard line and five landed inside the 5-yard line … Delivered a 57-yarder, a career-long at the prep level … Earned second-team all-region honors as a sophomore before suffering through an injury as a junior. Personal: Has two siblings … Sister attends Florida College in Temple Terrace … Mother competed as a track & field athlete at Southeastern Conference member Georgia.



Samuel Dankah, SAF, 6-5, 213, Fr., Lorton, Va. (Fork Union Military Prep)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Nov. 20, 2021 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Spent one year under coach Fran Arritt helping the post-graduate squad to a perfect 8-0 record in 2021 … Three-year star at South County High School under coach Tynan Rolander … Earned First-Team All-Occoquan Region and First-Team Class 6 All-State honors as a junior in 2019 … As a senior, helped the Stallions to a 9-1 overall record (5-0 in league play) … Appeared in eight games and tallied 52 stops (33 solo) … Picked off a pair of passes to go along with two PBUs … Recovered one fumble, caused a fumble and blocked a punt … Listed as a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and Rivals.com. Personal: Son of Victoria Dankah.



Ja’Maurion Franklin, DE, 6-4, 223, Fr., Lake City, S.C. (Lake City HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 23, 2021. High School: Four-year lettermen under coach Ron Baker … As a junior, helped the Panthers to a 4-4 overall record (4-2 in league play) … Listed as the 72nd-best senior by High School Sports Report (HSSR) in South Carolina prior to the start of the season … Earned 3A All-State honors following senior season … A consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, ESPN.com and Rivals.com … Chose the Pirates over Charlotte and others. Personal: Son of Angela Burgess.



Marlon Gunn Jr., RB, 5-10, 201, Fr., Baton Rouge, La. (Scotlandville Magnet HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on Sept. 23, 2021. High School: Three-year lettermen for coaches Lester Ricard Jr. and Kris Peters … As a sophomore, rushed for 1,084 yards on 88 carries with 13 touchdowns … Helped the Hornets to an 8-4 record that included a second-round playoff appearance … Ran for 104 yards with a touchdown on four carries against Woodlawn-Baton Rouge in the season opener … Member of the track team who was clocked at 4.51 in the 40 and 11.2 in the 100 meters … Followed that with 867 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns in just seven games during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 … Named Honorable Mention 5A All-State by Louisiana Sports Writers Association … Earned First-Team All-Metro honors from The Advocate … Listed as the 29th-best player in Louisiana by according to High School Football America (HSFA) prior to the start of senior season … Closed out prep career (regular season) by averaging 76.8 rushing yards per game … In all, ran for 768 yards on 78 carries with 10 touchdowns … Member of the track team, competing in the 100 and 200-meter dash … An honor student in the classroom all three years for the Hornets … A consensus three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, ESPN.com and Rivals.com … Chose ECU over California, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Tulane, Virginia and others … Listed as the 40th-best prospect in Louisiana and the 80th-best running back nationally by ESPN.com … Rivals.com rated him as the 18th-best player in Louisiana and the 26th-best running back nationally. Personal: Son of Tiffany Williams and Marlon Gunn Sr.

Jordan Huff, SAF, 6-2, 185, Soph., Madison, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)

Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills … Initially signed with Georgia Tech before entering the transfer portal on Aug. 5, 2021. Junior College: Tallied 19 tackles (14 solo) and netted a pair of interceptions in six games at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College during the 2021 campaign … After transferring from Georgia Tech and joining the HCC program, helped Blue Dragons capture both the KJCCC championship and a Salt Bowl Championship (66-34 victory over Hinds CC) with an overall 9-2 mark … Played key role for a defense that allowed only 12.8 points per contest and posted two shutouts after arrival. Georgia Tech (career): Played in eight games in two seasons at Georgia Tech and recorded one tackle … Appeared in four contests as a redshirt freshman in 2020 (at Syracuse, Louisville, at NC State and Pittsburgh) … Posted first-career stop vs. Panthers and was credited with a quarterback hurry against the Wolfpack … Also played in four tilts as a true freshman (then-No. 1 Clemson, at Duke, at Miami and then-No. 4 Georgia), but did not record any statistics … Excelled in the classroom with selection to the ACC Academic Honor Roll. High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com as a senior at Morgan County High School … An all-around athlete who exceled on both sides of the ball … Finished prep career with three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns … On offense, totaled 2,299 all-purpose yards (1,407 receiving, 892 rushing) and 22 touchdowns (10 receiving, 12 rushing) … Had one interception as a senior in 2018 in addition to catching 35 passes for 673 yards (84.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, and rushing 15 times for 41 yards and three scores … Picked off a pair of passes as a junior in 2017, returning both for touchdowns … Also impressed offensively as a junior, hauling in 48 passes for 665 yards and four touchdowns, while carrying the ball 15 times for 99 yards and four more scores … Primarily played running back as a sophomore, rushing for 752 yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries … A three-year letterwinner for coach Bill Malone. Personal: Son of Cedric Huff and Leslie Cooper.



J.D. Lampley, DT, 6-2, 293, Fr., Rockingham, N.C. (Richmond HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 27, 2021… Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Keyed a Raiders’ defense with 57 stops, 22.0 tackles for lost yardage, 8.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries as a senior in 2021 … Also added four batted passes, three fumble recoveries and one strip for coach Bryan Till’s squad that advanced to the second round of the state playoffs before falling to Leesville Road (19-14) after downing Jack Britt in the opener (54-14) … Helped RHS to an overall 10-2 record – which included an eight-game winning streak – and a perfect 6-0 conference slate … Booked 12 solo hits, six assists, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in 2020 … Rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 29 prospect in the state … Received other FBS offers from Air Force, Army, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Navy, Richmond and South Carolina. Personal: Son of Danny and Angela Lampley.



Ethan Lang, OG, 6-2, 310, Fr., Pine Brook, N.J. (IMG Academy)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 27, 2021 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Helped lead IMG to an 8-0 mark in 2020 and a 9-1 ledger in 2021, which included win streak of nine in a row until falling 34-24 to St. Frances (Md.) Academy in the season finale … A key part of an Ascenders’ unit that averaged 43.8 points per game in 2021 under coach Bobby Acosta after putting up 359.4 yards of total offense per tilt in 2020 … Ranked among the Top 100 (73rd) interior lineman nationally … A 3-star prospect who also received FBS offers from UAB, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Florida International, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky … Initially began his prep career at Bergen (N.J.) Catholic High School. Personal: Son of Tony and Joanne Lang.



C.J. Mims, DT, 6-0, 302, Fr., New Bern, N.C. (West Craven HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 27, 2021. High School: A key defender for a West Craven program that produced a 6-4 overall record and a perfect 5-0 league mark in 2021 … Helped the Eagles bounce back from an 0-3 start to roll off six-straight and earn playoff appearances vs. North Lenoir and Wallace-Rose Hill … Booked a combined 10 stops in WCHS’s post-season run … As a sophomore and junior, tallied a collective 120 tackles, 36 of them behind the line of scrimmage, in just 18 games … Had 26 solo hits, 11 assists, 13.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks during an abbreviated (COVID) season in 2020-21 to help guide head coach Michael Twichell’s Eagles to a 4-1 ledger … Played a key role in West Craven’s 10-4 campaign in 2019 that resulted in a berth in the state 2-A quarterfinals … Collected 83 tackles – 23 for lost yardage – and five sacks to earn all-area honors from the New Bern Sun Journal … Registered 11 stops and three sacks in the quarterfinals against Clinton … Experienced action in 13 outings as a freshman and made 29 tackles and 2.0 TFLs … Academically, ranked in the top 10 in his class … Also received FBS offers from Army, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia State, Liberty and Navy while additionally being recruited by Atlantic Coast Conference members NC State, North Carolina and Wake Forest … Older brothers Claron and Shaundre also lettered under Twichell as standout defensive linemen at WCHS as both earned First-Team All-Craven County and Coastal 3-A Conference selections as seniors (2016-17) … Is part of a Craven County tradition that through the years has developed future Pirates and NFL players such as linebacker George Koonce (West Craven), offensive lineman Guy Whimper (Havelock), tight end Davon Drew (New Bern) and receiver great Justin Hardy (West Craven). Personal: Son of Clarence Mims and Charndra Coward.

Shaundre Mims, DT, 6-0, 276, Gr., Vanceboro, N.C. (Charleston Southern)

Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. Charleston Southern (career): A three-time All-Big South First-Team selection (2019-21) who appeared in 36 career contests … Tallied 126 career stops (58 solo) … Ranks second in program history in sacks (20.5/134 yards) and fourth in TFLs (36.0/-174 yards) … Credited with 13 career QBHs. 2021: Finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS National Defensive Player-of-the-Year) … A HERO Sports FCS Third-Team All-America selection and a First-Team All-Big South selection … Booked 58 stops (26 solo) during senior season … Led the team with eight sacks (-57 yards) … Added 16.5 TFLs (-78 yards) to go along with seven QBHs and three PBUs (The Citadel, Gardner-Webb, Monmouth) … Picked off lone pass against N.C. A&T … Registered a half sack in seven of 10 games and tallied at least one TFL in nine outings … Credited with a season-high 10 tackles including two sacks (-10 yards) and five TFLs (-15 yards) against North Alabama … Booked nine stops including a half sack and 1.5 TFLs against East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. 2020-21: Booked 22 tackles (10 solo) in a COVID-19 shortened season … Led the Bucs with 4.4 TFLs (-17 yards), which included 1.5 sacks (-10 yards) … Posted one PBU and one QBH … Against Kennesaw State, registered a career-best 12 tackles and three TFLs … Ranked 31st nationally (FCS) and third in Big South with 1.4 TFLs per game … First-Team All-Big South pick … Named HERO Sports FCS Preseason Third-Team All-America. 2019: Earned first of his three First-Team All-Big South selections as a sophomore … Named HERO Sports Sophomore First-Team All-American … Led the conference with 10.0 sacks (-60 yards) and was seventh with 12.0 TFLs (-63 yards) … Posted 27 tackles (17 solo) … Stood 11th nationally (FCS) with 0.83 sacks per game … Added two QBHs … Booked multiple TFLs in a game five times with a season-best three on two occasions (Hampton, Monmouth). 2018: Played in all 11 games, booking 19 stops (10 solo) … Recorded five TFLs (-16 yards), which included one sack (-7 yards) … Ranked second on the team with three QBHs … Tallied three stops in his collegiate debut at Florida … Booked a season-high six tackles with a pair of TFLs against Monmouth. High School: A three-year lettermen under coach Michael Twichell at West Craven … Two-time all-area and all-conference selection. Personal: Younger brother C.J. also committed to East Carolina’s 2022 class … Son of Clarence Mims and Charndra Coward.



Parker Moorer, OT, 6-4, 313, Soph., Charlotte, N.C. (West Virginia)

Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. West Virginia (career): Played in 20 overall games for West Virginia before opting to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021 … Experienced action in 10 contests and made five starts (Maryland, Long Island, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Baylor) to open the 2021 season … Part of a Mountaineers’ squad that subsequently posted a 6-6 record and earned an invite to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl … Played in all 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and participated in 135 offensive snaps (20+ on four occasions) … Experienced a season-high 44 plays against Army in the Liberty Bowl and was credited with 12 overall knockdown blocks during the year … Earned Academic All-Big 12 (second team) honors … Redshirted during true rookie campaign in 2019 … Selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team … Also was on the Big 12 Commissioner and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls … Initially signed with WVU over other Power Five offers from Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia. High School: A two-way lineman for head coach Michael Palmieri at Mallard Creek High School … Named to the 2019 I-Meck 4A All-Conference Team after helping guide MCHS to a 10-1 record (7-0 I-Meck Conference) and a No. 9 ranking in the state … An integral part of an offense that scored 475 points (43.2 ppg) … Part of a Mavericks program that earned a No. 1 overall seed in the 2018 North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 4A Football Championships … Selected to play in the 82nd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following the 2018 season … Helped Mallard Creek secure a 14-1 overall record and the state runner-up finish in the NCHSAA 4A Football Championship in 2017 … Member of the 2015 Maverick squad that captured the NCHSAA 4AA Football Championship and finished the season with a 15-2 overall record … Was a three-star prep prospect according to ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Rated No. 82 among all offensive tackles nationally by ESPN … Stood 23rd among all North Carolina high school prospects per Rivals, 41st by ESPN and 43rd by 247Sports … Played in the same prep program as current Pirates TE Ryan Jones. Personal: Son of Robert and Megan Moorer …Has one brother … Father played collegiate football at Gardner-Webb University.



Shavon Revel, CB, 6-2, 170, Soph., Louisburg, N.C. (Louisburg CC)

Officially, was the first recruit to commit (June 18, 2021) among all members of ECU’s 2022 class. Junior College: A key member of the Louisburg College secondary that helped the Hurricanes post a 4-2 record in an abbreviated (COVID) schedule during the 2021 campaign … In all, spent two seasons at LC but did not compete in 2020 as the season was cancelled because of the pandemic. High School: Enjoyed an outstanding prep career as a two-way player at two different high schools in the Winston-Salem area … Spent the first three years at Reynolds High School before transferring to Reagan High School prior to his senior season … Defensively, booked 38 tackles, 3.0 for lost yardage and netted four interceptions as the Raiders compiled a 9-4 record in 2019 … Hauled in 33 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns on offense … One of his biggest grabs was a 26-yarder for a score with 32 seconds remaining to give Reagan a 21-17 win over East Forsythe – the Raiders’ first-ever victory over the Eagles in school history … Also lettered as a prep track & field standout, logging a 6.90 indoor time in the 55-meter dash, a 37.87 indoor clip in the 300-meter dash, a 20-9.5 long jump and a 5-8 high jump … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Clocked at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 11-foot standing broad jump during ECU’s summer camp. Personal: Son of Keith Revel and Tomecka Rapley.

Jacob Sacra, OT, 6-5, 315, Fr., Madison, Va. (Saint Frances Academy)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on July 6, 2021 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: Helped anchor a line that produced a 39.4 scoring average for Saint Frances (Md.) Academy on the way to an 8-1 record in 2021 … Head coach Henry Russell’s program bounced back from a season-opening 38-23 setback to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) to roll off eight-straight victories … Panthers posted 40 or more points in six of their last nine contests after not playing in 2020 (pandemic) … Opened prep career at Madison County (Va.) but opted to transfer to Saint Frances in Baltimore prior to his junior season … Ranked as a three-star prospect … Also rated as the 56th-best offensive tackle prospect nationally and the No. 15 (overall) recruit in the state of Maryland … Received offers from Boston College, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Personal: Son of Mike and Carrie Sacra.



Eli Samples, OT, 6-3, 283, Fr., Cumming, Ga. (North Forsyth HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 22, 2021. High School: A three-year letterman and offensive line anchor for a North Forsyth program … Helped Raiders to successive winning campaigns (6-4, 6-4, 7-5) and a playoff appearance in 2019 that included an opening round 44-41 win over Brookwood … Earned all-county honors as a senior … Was also selected to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Watch List and was a Georgia Class 7A Preseason All-State pick in 2021 … Started his prep career at Horizon Christian Academy High School in 2018 as a freshman … A three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Was a two-star projection per Rivals.com … Also considered FBS offers from UAB, Georgia State and Troy. Personal: Son of Craig and Amanda Samples.



Brock Spalding, WR, 5-10, 180, Fr., Lorton, Va. (South County HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on June 21, 2021 … Will officially enroll early at ECU (January, 2022) and is expected to participate with the Pirates in spring drills. High School: A key member of a South County program that collectively posted an impressive 35-4 record, advanced to two state championship games and captured one title during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons … Helped lead coach Tynan Rolander’s Stallions to an 11-3 overall mark and a deep playoff run in 2021 before falling to Madison in the Class 6 semifinals (after downing West Springfield 16-13, Robinson 34-28 and West Potomac 33-26 in the first three postseason tilts) … Logged 55 receptions for 1,235 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior … Also booked 114 rushing yards and three TDs on 21 carries, completed his only pass attempt (36 yards) and racked up 37 kickoff return yards … Additionally, was credited with eight solo tackles … Top game of note was a six-catch, 127-yard and three-TD performance vs. West Potomac in a playoff matchup … Made 45 catches for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior as South County went 9-1, suffering its only setback to Oscar Smith in the Class 6 championship game on May 1 that was played after an abbreviated spring (2021) schedule … As a sophomore, collected 85 receptions for 1,405 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Stallions went 15-0, capping the perfect season with a 14-13 win over Oscar Smith in the state final … Earned starting position as a freshman receiver … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com, while listed as a two-star prospect by Rivals.com … Also received FBS offers from Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Toledo and Tulane … Additionally, earned varsity letters in lacrosse. Personal: Son of Greg & Aida Spalding … Brother Dillon was an all-state receiver at SCHS who signed with West Virginia in 2018 before transferring to James Madison, and later, Virginia Tech.



Nemo Squire, RB, 5-6, 189, Fr., Darlington, S.C. (Dillon HS)

Verbally committed to East Carolina on August 26, 2021. High School: A four-year varsity starter who played integral role leading Dillon High School to a combined 39-5 record from 2018 to 2021 … Also helped Wildcats to four-straight SCHSL playoff appearances and a pair of championship game tilts … Racked up over 4,000 career prep rushing yards and was a three-time all-region selection … Part of a DHS squad that rolled to a 9-1 record in 2021 and advanced to the Class AAA playoff semifinals after victories against Fox Creek (32-0), Crestwood (41-14) and Oceanside Collegiate Academy (35-10) … Picked up 1,550 ground yards and 21 touchdowns during the shortened 2020 campaign to also earn ABC-TV 15 All-Zone accolades while leading the Wildcats to a 6-1 mark … Ran for 851 yards and 15 TDs on 161 carries as a sophomore in 2019 as Dillon advanced to the state title contest before falling to Chapman at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia (and ending the year with a 12-2 record) … Had 151 carries for 1,053 yards and 14 scores, while netting 15 receptions for 139 yards during freshman year in 2018 to help DHS to an undefeated regular season and a final 12-1 ledger that included a state championship game matchup against Chester … Defensively, played the safety position for head coach Kelvin Roller … Dillon’s offensive line coach during career was former ECU OL Norman Quick, who lettered for the Pirates from 1981 to 1984 (under Ed Emory) … Was promoted to the Wildcats’ junior varsity squad as an eighth-grader … Earned three stars from 247Sports.com and ESPN.com, while rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com … Ranked as the 21st-best prospect in the state of South Carolina … Received FBS offers from Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Navy and Western Kentucky. Personal: Full first name is Nehemiah, but goes by Nemo … Son of Prentice and Lakeisha Squire.

2022 ECU FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNEE ROSTER