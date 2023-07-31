GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country team will compete in six meets during the 2023 season with two taking place on the Pirates’ home course at Overton’s Lake Kristi, the program announced Monday.

“We have a lot of quality competition on the schedule this season,” said head coach Billy Caldwell. “We’ve put together a set of meets which will give us the opportunity to grow individually and as a team and will help prepare our team for championship racing come October.”



The team will open the season on Sept. 1 as they travel to Elon’s Friday Night Lights meet. The Pirates competed at the same meet a season ago with both the men and women’s teams finishing third.



After Elon the Pirates will make a trip down the road to Cary, N.C. on Sept. 15 for the Adidas XC Challenge hosted by N.C. State.



A trip to Bethlehem, Pa. and the Paul Short Run on Sept. 28 sets up back-to-back home affairs for ECU. First, on Oct. 14, the Pirates host the Pirate Invitational at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The Pirates fared well at their home meet last season as Chase Osborne finished fifth overall and Hayley Whoolery finished seventh to key third- and fourth-place finishes for the ECU men and women, respectively.



“We are thrilled to be able to host two home meets this season,” said Caldwell. “This gives us an opportunity to race in front of Pirate Nation and feel the support of our great fans.”



After hosting the Pirate Invite, the team will be back on their home course on Oct. 28 as they host the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships. This will be the East Carolina’s first time hosting since 2015 when the meet was also held at Lake Kristi.



A trip to the NCAA Southeast Regional in Spartanburg, S.C. will cap off the season for the team on Nov. 10.