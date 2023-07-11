GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina volleyball team will host 13 matches inside Minges Coliseum as well take on a new-look American Athletic Conference slate as part of its 2023 competition schedule announced by fourth-year head coach Adler Augustin.
CLICK HERE to see the schedule
The Pirates return a large portion of their production from 2022, including AAC Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Conference selection Angeles Alderete as well as setters Payton Evenstad and Juliana Askew as ECU looks to secure its first postseason bid in program history.
The AAC undergoes a membership shift effective July 1, 2023, as Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA all join the league while Cincinnati, Houston and UCF depart for the Big 12 Conference. East Carolina will play 19 conference matches, including two each against de facto east division opponents Charlotte (home), Florida Atlantic (home), Memphis (home), South Florida (away), Temple (away) and UAB (away).
Following a home exhibition match versus Elon on Aug. 17, ECU hits the road for its season-opening event at Georgia Southern (Aug. 25-26) where it will take on UNC Greensboro, the host Eagles and a team yet to be determined. The Pirates then make their official home debut Aug. 31-Sept. 2 when they welcome Campbell, Bethune-Cookman and Appalachian State to Greenville for the annual Pirate Invitational.
The Pirates’ non-conference exploits continue Sept. 8-9 with another round-robin tournament at UNCW where East Carolina also battles Norfolk State and Alabama State while the non-league slate concludes the next weekend at Virginia Tech against a field of Duquesne, Queens University and the host Hokies.
American Athletic Conference play gets underway Sept. 20 with a single match versus Wichita State before ECU hits the road for a pair of contests at UAB Sept. 23-24. The Pirates wrap up the month back in Minges Coliseum with two matches against Florida Atlantic (Sept. 29-30).
October kicks off with East Carolina hosting Tulane and North Texas on the 6th and 8th. ECU also travels to Temple (Oct. 13-14), Rice (Oct. 27) and Tulsa (Oct. 29) while entertaining Memphis (Oct. 19-20). The regular season draws to a close in November with home bouts versus SMU (Nov. 3) and Charlotte (Nov. 17-18) as well as road matches at South Florida (Nov. 9-10) and UTSA (Nov. 22).
In the absence of a conference tournament, the AAC regular season champion receives the league’s automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship.