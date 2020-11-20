ECU announces AAC women’s basketball schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In addition to its previously announced five-game non-conference slate, the East Carolina women’s basketball team will play 20 American Athletic Conference games in 2020-21, according to a release of the league schedule by AAC officials Friday.
This season’s format consists of 20-game, double round-robin conference schedules in both men’s and women’s basketball for each of The American’s 11 member institutions. In previous years, the conference utilized an 18-game schedule for conference games in men’s basketball and a 16-game conference schedule in women’s basketball.
East Carolina begins league play on the road, traveling to Dallas to face SMU Nov. 16 before heading to Cincinnati Nov. 19. The Pirates then welcome Tulane to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Nov. 22 in what will be a doubleheader with the men’s team.
Following the holiday break, ECU meets AAC preseason favorite USF in Tampa Jan. 2 in advance of welcoming Temple to Greenville Jan. 6. The remainder of the January slate features games at home against UCF (Jan. 13), Houston (Jan. 16), USF (Jan. 23) and Tulsa (Jan. 30) as well as road contests at Wichita State (Jan. 9), Tulsa (Jan. 20) and UCF (Jan. 27).
In February, the Pirates will travel to face Memphis (Feb. 6), Temple (Feb. 13) and Houston (Feb. 17) while hosting SMU (Feb. 10), Wichita State (Feb. 20), Cincinnati (Feb. 24) and Memphis (Feb. 27). East Carolina wraps up the regular season March 2 at Tulane.
The 2020-21 American Athletic Conference Championship is tentatively scheduled for March 8-11 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner of the event earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
Tipoff times and broadcast assignments for all conference games will be designated at a later date.