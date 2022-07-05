GREENVILLE, N.C. – A quartet of matches against Power Five opponents, as well as 13 home contests, help comprise the 2022 East Carolina volleyball schedule released in its entirety by school officials Tuesday.

The Pirates are slated to face Atlantic Coast Conference opponents Duke, Virginia and Notre Dame, as well as Big Ten Conference member Maryland during non-conference play.

ECU opens the campaign inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Aug. 26-27 when it welcomes Furman, Norfolk State and Towson to Greenville for the Pirate Invitational. East Carolina then heads to Durham the next weekend for the Duke Invitational where the Pirates will tussle with East Tennessee State, Northeastern and the host Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The non-league portion of ECU’s schedule continues Sept. 9-10 with the Quest for the Crown tournament hosted by Old Dominion. In addition to the Monarchs, the Pirates will take on Navy and Notre Dame. East Carolina then concludes non-conference play Sept. 16-17 at the Jefferson Cup in Charlottesville, Va., with matches versus Maryland, Mercer and host Virginia.

Road contests at Tulsa (Sept. 23) and Wichita State (Sept. 25) kick off American Athletic Conference action that stretches until the regular-season finale at Cincinnati on Nov. 25. ECU will battle each of its league foes twice both home and away.

In the absence of a conference tournament, the AAC regular-season champion will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.