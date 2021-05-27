ECU announces start times, TV details for five football games this fall

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The kickoff time for East Carolina’s 2021 home opener against South Carolina, scheduled for September 11 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been set for noon (ET) and will be televised on ESPN2 according to an announcement by the American Athletic Conference on Thursday afternoon.

The American and its primary television partners also assigned start times for four other ECU games that were among its early broadcast selections, which includes a pair of mid-week matchups that each feature a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Pirates will face Appalachian State in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic on ESPNU at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 2 to open the season before hosting South Florida on Thursday, Oct. 28 in an AAC contest that will air on ESPN.

Additionally, ECU’s final home non-conference tilt against Charleston Southern on Sept. 25 will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m., while the Pirates’ visit to Navy on Nov. 20 will include a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and a CBS Sports Network audience.

East Carolina, which will play its eighth campaign in the AAC this fall under third-year head coach Mike Houston, closed the 2020 season with successive wins against Temple and SMU before finishing with a 3-6 overall record.

Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $99 (depending on location) each and purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

The remainder of East Carolina’s kickoff times will be announced once other television broadcast schedules have been finalized.