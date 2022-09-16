GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.

The Clark Family made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is comprised of Bill Clark and his sons, Hunter, Heath and Lance.

The ECU Board of Trustees approved the name at its meeting on Friday morning.

“We are honored to have the Clark Family name on the Boneyard because of their passion, commitment and loyalty to our great community, University and athletics department,” Gilbert said. “We are grateful for the tremendous student support at our home football games including a record 13,100 to open the 2022 season.

“Our students completely change the atmosphere inside the stadium with their energy and our student-athletes thrive off the support from their peers. Thank you Bill, Hunter, Heath and Lance for everything you do for the Pirates.”

Student seating is in the general admission sections of 20-31 (The Boneyard) in the end zone and northeast corner of the stadium. The end zone area was opened in 2010 with the addition of 7,000 seats to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. More than 13,000 students attended the 2022 football season opener against NC State while approximately 9,000 students were in attendance for last week’s win against Old Dominion.

Karen, Scott Shook make gift to Pirates Unite Campaign

Also announced on Friday was the news that longtime Pirate Club members Karen and Scott Shook made a significant investment in the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. Gilbert announced the Fieldside parking lot off Berkley Road will be named “The Shook Lot.”

The ECU Board of Trustees also approved the name at its meeting.

“We are so appreciative of Karen and Scott for their continued support of our university and athletics department,” Gilbert said. “If there is an ECU Athletics event, you are most likely going to see them both in attendance. We appreciate the gift to our ongoing campaign, but we are also fortunate to have their leadership and guidance as well.”

Mrs. Shook graduated from East Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and is a CPA at Page & Smith, Pa. Mr. Shook earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from East Carolina. He currently serves as Chairman of the ECU Board of Trustees and is a Financial Advisor and Vice President at Truist Investment Services. Mr. Shook is also a former member of the East Carolina University Board of Visitors and East Carolina University Educational Foundation Board – Pirate Club.