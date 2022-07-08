RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced the recipients of the 2022 University Scholar-Athlete Award on Friday.

Earning the distinction this year are Ben Frye (Duke), Sam Howell (North Carolina), Timothy McKay (NC State), Juan Velarde (N.C. Central) and Jireh Wilson (East Carolina).

Wilson, a safety from Jacksonville, N.C., enters his junior campaign having appeared in 36 career games (16 starts) where he has registered 142 tackles (76 solo) with 11.5 TFLs (-55 yards) and six sacks (-42 yards). A year ago, he tallied 44 stops (18 solo) while registering 4.0 TFs (-27 yards) with 2.5 sacks (-26 yards). He has booked at least one tackle in 30 of 36 contests with multiple stops on 27 occasions. Wilson graduated from ECU in May of 2022 with a health fitness specialist degree while sporting a 3.52 cumulative grade point average. A four-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic selection, his intention is to pursue a master’s degree in kinesiology – sport management.

Frye, a defensive end from Dublin, Ohio, wrapped up his Duke career having compiled 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback pressures and two pass breakups in 37 career games. Throughout his Duke tenure, 1,305 career snaps, Frye tallied 17 games with three-plus tackles with a career-high seven stops against Georgia Tech in 2021. As a two-time Academic All-ACC selection and dual-sport athlete also competing in wrestling, Frye graduated from Duke in May 2021, with an evolutionary anthropology degree and a minor in biology. He added a master’s degree in management studies from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in May 2022.

Howell, a record-setting quarterback from Indian Trail, N.C., re-wrote the Carolina football record book by setting at least 27 school records in just three seasons. He wrapped up his career with 92 passing touchdowns, the third-highest figure in ACC history and the most ever by a player in three or fewer seasons. Howell sits among the league’s all-time greats with the fifth most touchdowns responsible for (111). He also ranks eighth in total offense (11,292), fifth in passing yards (10,283), second in passing yards per game (277.9) and second in passing efficiency (164.2). Selected in the fifth round (pick 144 overall) by the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft, Howell was one of 10 football players who graduated in December of 2021.

McKay is going into his redshirt sophomore season in 2022. Last year, he was the sixth player in the Pack’s offensive line rotation, playing in all 12 games with 321 snaps. He is a four-time ACC Academic Honor Roll honoree and is currently majoring in business administration.

Velarde, a punter from Anderson, S.C., averaged 38.0 yards per punt during the 2021 season, including four boots of more than 50 yards with a long of 58. He also placed 16 punts inside the 20-yard line and forced 20 fair catches on 59 kicks. The rising junior boasts an unblemished 4.0 grade point average as a business administration major with a concentration in entrepreneurship and has volunteered more than 50 hours of community service. He is a member of the University Honors Program, the Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society, and the National Society of Leadership and Success.

About the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter

On August 23, 1995, Bill Dooley, one of the winningest coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited athletic directors, coaches and representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke University, N.C. Central University and North Carolina State University to join him and N.C. Governor Jim Hunt at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers. It was at that meeting the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF Chapter and its mission. In 2012, East Carolina University joined the Chapter and, in 2014, the NFFCHOF Board of Directors unanimously voted to name the chapter after its founder.