GREENVILLE, N.C. – A longtime Pirate Club Member who wishes to remain anonymous has made a $360,000 investment to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today. The funds are designated for the proposed multipurpose indoor practice facility.

“We are so appreciative of this incredibly generous gift, and we are so fortunate to have such loyal supporters who share our vision for the future of ECU Athletics,” Robinson said. “This donor is actively engaged with the Pirate Club and has continued to step up and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our student-athletes. The 1982 ECU graduate and highly successful Eastern North Carolina businessman has supported our annual fund for many years. He has previously created a Scholarship Level Endowment and contributed millions toward other ECU facilities.

“This is yet another example of the generosity of our community in supporting our student-athletes. This multipurpose indoor practice facility will be one of the finest in the nation for our student-athletes, and it will also be a major recruiting piece in showing the next generation of Pirates why ECU is the place to continue their athletic and academic pursuits. Thank you to all the donors who continue to support the Pirates Unite Campaign.”

This investment contributes to the largest fundraising effort ever undertaken by the Pirate Club with the Pirates Unite Campaign. The campaign was announced in May of 2022 with a stated goal of $60 million and has surpassed $12 million.

The campaign comprises several facility projects and renovations for the athletics department. Including:

A newly constructed swimming locker room in Minges Natatorium.

A state-of-the-art Multipurpose Indoor Practice Facility which includes a full-length football field to be used by all sport programs.

A Williams-Harvey Teams Sports Building expansion to enhance the overall footprint for Olympic sports.

Renovations to the lower bowl of Minges Coliseum including additional premium seating options and a hospitality space.

Expansion of the current baseball footprint including an enlarged locker room and team space with a designated area for premium seating.

A Sport Programs Restricted Fund and Athletics Excellence to emphasize sport-specific giving and designated support in areas of priority.

For more information about the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, please visit ecupirateclub.com/piratesunite. Individuals earn double priority points with a gift to the campaign