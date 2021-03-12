ECU athletics introduces new PeeDee mascot mark

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics, in conjunction with the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), is introducing a new mark for PeeDee “The Pirate.”



Intended as a secondary graphic, this version of PeeDee will solely serve as a youth mark for the ECU community and not replace any active primary logos.

The Pirate was first introduced in 1983 and has had many looks over the years, including the most recent redesign that was unveiled prior to the 2008 football season.



Retail product featuring the new PeeDee is available now locally.