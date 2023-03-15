RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Avelo Airlines has announced a new partnership with East Carolina University Athletics.

Avelo will have brand visibility at multiple sporting events including ECU football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball games. The visibility includes digital graphics, promotional contests, signage, public address announcements and more. Avelo and ECU will also partner up on local events and other promotional opportunities throughout the athletic season.

CLICK HERE to read more of the press release

“We’re excited to partner with Avelo Airlines. Avelo is investing in ECU Athletics and serving Pirate fans by adding routes from the Raleigh-Durham (International) Airport. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with Avelo that benefits Pirate Nation,” says Clay Walker, general manager of ECU Sports Properties.

The airline is offering three new destinations, including Memphis, Tenn., which is in the same conference as East Carolina.