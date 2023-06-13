GREENVILLE, N.C. – After yet another highly-successful campaign that saw nationally-ranked East Carolina win 47 games, capture its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season championship and advance to the NCAA Charlottesville Regional final, 13 players have been assigned to clubs up and down the East Coast to play baseball for various leagues. Below is a look at where the Pirates will spend their summers.
Appalachian League
Lane Essary – Burlington Sock Puppets | Season Statistics
Ryan McCrystal – Burlington Sock Puppets | Season Statistics
Cal Ripken League
Nick DeLisi – Bethesda Big Train | Season Statistics
Dixon Williams – Bethesda Big Train | Season Statistics
Jaden Winter – Olney Cropdusters | Season Statistics
Cape Cod League
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart – Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox | Season Statistics
Coastal Plains League
Joey Berini – Holly Springs Salamanders | Season Statistics
Luke Nowak – Wilmington Sharks | Season Statistics
New England Collegiate Baseball League
Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman – Ocean State Waves | Season Statistics
Jake Hunter – Newport Gulls | Season Statistics
Valley League
Jordan Little – Charlottesville TomSox | Season Statistics
Zach Root – Charlottesville TomSox | Season Statistics
Justin Wilcoxen – Charlottesville TomSox | Season Statistics
ECU baseball (ECU Sports Information photo)
