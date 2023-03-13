GREENVILLE, N.C. – The non-conference baseball contest between East Carolina and North Carolina, originally scheduled for Feb. 25 at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium but was postponed due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for May 3 in Greenville with a 5 p.m. first pitch.



Tickets for the Feb. 25 postponed affair will be honored for the rescheduled contest on May 3.



The Pirates clinched the season series last month with a pair of thrilling 6-5 wins Feb. 24 at Clark-LeClair Stadium and Feb. 26 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.



School officials have also announced that East Carolina’s home game against William & Mary slated for March 15 at Clark-LeClair Stadium has been moved up one hour and will start at 5 p.m.

2023 Baseball Schedule Changes

March 15: William & Mary contest moved up to 5 p.m. start

May 3: North Carolina at East Carolina (5 p.m. first pitch at Clark-LeClair Stadium)