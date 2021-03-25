ECU baseball coach talks schedule change due to COVID-19, weekend series with Elon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a COVID-19 world and we all have to adjust and “roll with the punches,” East Carolina University baseball coach Cliff Godwin said while talking with WNCT sports director Brian Bailey on Thursday.

Bailey and Godwin spoke about the schedule change, playing Elon this weekend instead of St. John’s — which is out with COVID-19 — and how the season has progressed so far 20 games into the season.

