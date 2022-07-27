GREENSBORO, N.C. – For the seventh-straight year, the East Carolina baseball team received the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award the association announced Wednesday.

The Pirates, who sported a 3.47 cumulative grade point average for the 2021-22 academic year, have excelled in the classroom registering a 3.41 or higher GPA for the past five years – including a program-best 3.64 a year ago. Last spring (2021), the squad posted a team-best 3.69 GPA topping the previous mark of 3.61 in spring of 2020.

Under Godwin, a two-time Academic All-America selection as a player at ECU, the Pirates have combined to have over 350 members on the East Carolina Director of Athletics Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher). In Godwin’s eight years leading the program, 125-plus student-athletes have earned American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors – including 37 of 38 members from the 2022 club.

ECU has also earned seven consecutive AAC Team Academic Excellence Awards and boasted the highest team GPA of all baseball programs in The American since the 2015-16 academic year. Five players have earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since 2016 (Travis Watkins/2016 first team, Charlie Yorgen/2016 third team, Jake Agnos/2019 first team, Alec Burleson/2019 third team and 2020 first team and Matt Bridges/2021 third team). In 2020, Burleson became the third player in program history to be named a two-time Academic All-America selection joining Godwin (1999, 2001) and Sam Narron (2001-02).

In consecutive years, 2019 and 2020, ECU Baseball has also had a student-athlete presented with the Male Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year Award by The American. Agnos was the first student-athlete in school history to win the award in 2019, which was followed by Burleson in 2020.