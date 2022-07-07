GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the seventh-straight year, the East Carolina baseball team has received the American Athletic Conference Team Academic Excellence Award according to an announcement by the league office on Thursday morning.

The Pirates, who sported a 3.47 cumulative grade point average for the 2021-22 academic year, have excelled in the classroom registering a 3.41 or higher GPA for the past five years – including a program-best 3.64 a year ago. Last spring (2021), the squad posted a team-best 3.69 GPA topping the previous mark of 3.61 in spring of 2020.

Under Godwin, a two-time Academic All-America selection as a player at ECU, the Pirates have combined to have over 350 members on the East Carolina Director of Athletics Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher). In Godwin’s eight years leading the program, 125-plus student-athletes have earned AAC All-Academic Team honors – including 37 of 38 members from the 2022 club.

In addition to the baseball team’s recognition, 237 Pirate student-athletes were named to the 2021-22 AAC All-Academic Team.

Nominations for the All-Academic Team are submitted by each of the American Athletic Conference’s member institutions. To be eligible for the honor, a nominee must have competed in an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport, attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the preceding academic year, and completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not including remedial courses.

The women’s golf squad was the only team to put 100 percent of its members (eight) on the 2021-22 AAC All-Academic Team. Other teams of note include baseball (97 percent), women’s basketball (93 percent), lacrosse (91 percent) and women’s cross country (88 percent).

The nominations are reviewed and approved by the American Athletic Conference Academic Affairs Committee.

2021-22 AAC Team Academic Excellence Awards

Baseball – East Carolina

Men’s Basketball – Cincinnati

Women’s Basketball – Cincinnati

Men’s Cross Country – Cincinnati

Women’s Cross Country – SMU

Football – Cincinnati

Men’s Golf – Wichita State

Women’s Golf – South Florida

Women’s Lacrosse – Cincinnati

Women’s Rowing – Temple

Men’s Soccer – Tulsa

Women’s Soccer – Memphis

Softball – UCF

Men’s Swimming and Diving – Cincinnati

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Cincinnati

Men’s Tennis – Tulsa

Women’s Tennis – Cincinnati

Men’s Indoor Track and Field – Cincinnati

Women’s Indoor Track and Field – Tulsa

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field – Cincinnati

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field – Tulsa

Women’s Volleyball – Memphis