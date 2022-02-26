CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In a classic pitchers dual where both staffs allowed a combined nine hits, North Carolina came on top defeating No. 25 East Carolina 2-0 Saturday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. With the win, the Tar Heels improve to 6-0 on the season and the Pirates fall to 1-5.

Angel Zarate plated the games only runs when he broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with a two-out, two-RBI double for a 2-0 UNC lead. Reece Holbrook drew an one-out walk and two batters later advanced to second on Vance Honeycutt’s single through the left side. After a Pirate pitching change, Zarate took a 2-1 offering from C.J. Mayhue to deep center field clearing the bases.

Max Carlson (1-0) earned the win tossing 5.2 scoreless frames where he gave up four hits while issuing one walk and striking out five. Caden O’Brien notched his second save of the season and the series striking out the side in the ninth inning. Shawn Rapp allowed a hit, fanned two and walked one in two-thirds of an inning. Davis Palermo worked 1.2 scoreless innings of relief with one punch out.

Jake Kuchmaner (0-1) suffered took the loss surrendering two runs (both earned) on two hits with three walks and one strikeout in 4.2 innings. Mayhue gave up one hit (game-winning double) in a third of an inning, while Josh Grosz established career-highs in innings pitched (three) and strikeouts (four) while giving up a hit and walking one.

ECU out-hit UNC on the day (5-4) getting base knocks from Cam Clonch, Carter Cunningham, Ryder Giles, Alec Makarewicz and Ben Newton. Zach Agnos and Cunningham both drew walks and Josh Moylan reached when he was hit by a pitch.

The two teams will close out the weekend series Sunday, Feb. 27 at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. (EST) and will be streamed on ESPN+.