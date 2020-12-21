ECU baseball gets No. 16 preseason ranking from Collegiate Baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball team picked up its first preseason national ranking of the 2021 season after being tabbed No. 16 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 Preseason Poll the publication announced Monday morning.

The Pirates, who have made 30 NCAA Regional appearances, posted a 13-4 record a year ago before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ECU returns return 27 players, including American Athletic All-Conference performers Tyler Smith (2018) and Jake Kuchmaner (2019), as well as Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America selection C.J. Mayhue (2020). In all, the roster consists of 22 freshmen, six sophomores, nine juniors and three seniors.

In 2019, ECU won the AAC regular season title with a league-best 20 wins, hosted the Greenville Regional (fifth in program history) for the second-straight year after earning a No. 10 National Seed and advanced to the Louisville Super Regional. The Pirates finished ranked in all six national polls (Perfect Game/No. 11, Baseball America/No. 12, USA Today/No. 12, D1Baseball/No. 13, NCBWA/No. 13 and Collegiate Baseball/No. 15) after posting a 47-18 overall record.

Joining ECU in the preseason poll are fellow AAC members UCF (No. 32), Tulane (No. 43), Wichita State (45) and Houston (No. 48).