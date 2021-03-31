ECU baseball helps raise $10,000 to fight ALS as part of Mustache March

ECU Pirates

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mustache March wrapped up for the East Carolina baseball team on Wednesday with some really good news … and freshly shaved faces.

Every year recently, the team has grown mustaches then shaved them off as part of a fundraiser to help raise money for ALS. Even our own Brian Bailey took part in the annual event.

  • (WNCT photo)
  • (WNCT photo)
  • (WNCT photo)

Each of the members of the baseball team that participated took part in the shaving of the mustaches on Wednesday. Over $10,000 has been raised toward fighting ALS.

The ECU Baseball Twitter account also held a contest to see which player had the best mustache. You can still vote through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV