ECU baseball helps raise $10,000 to fight ALS as part of Mustache March

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mustache March wrapped up for the East Carolina baseball team on Wednesday with some really good news … and freshly shaved faces.

Every year recently, the team has grown mustaches then shaved them off as part of a fundraiser to help raise money for ALS. Even our own Brian Bailey took part in the annual event.

Each of the members of the baseball team that participated took part in the shaving of the mustaches on Wednesday. Over $10,000 has been raised toward fighting ALS.

Today is the LAST day of #MustacheMarch! Help us reach our goal of $10,000 by donating to our GoFundMe for the North Carolina chapter of the ALS Association 👉 https://t.co/sDjuRlgtXj pic.twitter.com/zlQarSfOSN — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 31, 2021

We are a little over $1,000 away from our $10,000 goal! Lets finish out March and get to $10,000 to fight against ALS! #strikeoutALShttps://t.co/LeYJgFMb2H — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 31, 2021

The ECU Baseball Twitter account also held a contest to see which player had the best mustache. You can still vote through Wednesday.