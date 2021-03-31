ECU baseball helps raise $10,000 to fight ALS as part of Mustache March
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mustache March wrapped up for the East Carolina baseball team on Wednesday with some really good news … and freshly shaved faces.
Every year recently, the team has grown mustaches then shaved them off as part of a fundraiser to help raise money for ALS. Even our own Brian Bailey took part in the annual event.
Each of the members of the baseball team that participated took part in the shaving of the mustaches on Wednesday. Over $10,000 has been raised toward fighting ALS.
The ECU Baseball Twitter account also held a contest to see which player had the best mustache. You can still vote through Wednesday.