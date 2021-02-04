ECU baseball picked No. 23 in USA Today/Coaches poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball team picked up its fifth preseason national ranking of the 2021 season after being tabbed No. 23 in the USA Today/Coaches poll, which was released Thursday afternoon. ECU has also garnered preseason rankings from Perfect Game (No. 13), Collegiate Baseball (No. 16), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (No. 19) and D1Baseball (No. 25).

The Pirates, who have made 30 NCAA Regional appearances, posted a 13-4 record a year ago before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ECU returns return 27 players, including American Athletic All-Conference performers Tyler Smith (2018) and Jake Kuchmaner (2019), as well as Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America selection C.J. Mayhue (2020). In all, the roster consists of 22 freshmen, six sophomores, nine juniors and three seniors.

CLICK HERE for more from ECUPirates.com

In 2019, ECU won the AAC regular season title with a league-best 20 wins, hosted the Greenville Regional (fifth in program history) for the second-straight year after earning a No. 10 National Seed and advanced to the Louisville Super Regional. The Pirates finished ranked in all six national polls (Perfect Game/No. 11, Baseball America/No. 12, USA Today/No. 12, D1Baseball/No. 13, NCBWA/No. 13 and Collegiate Baseball/No. 15) after posting a 47-18 overall record.

ECU, who was picked first by the American Athletic Conference coaches in the preseason poll, is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Friday, Feb. 19 when it hosts Rhode Island. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.