GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It happens every year when a season is done.

Transfers and East Carolina University baseball is no exception. A handful of Pirates are reportedly entering the transfer portal.

Notably, former starting shortstop and at one-time ace Ryder Giles is testing the transfer waters. Giles has been one of ECU’s key two-way players the past four years, manning shortstop and the pitcher’s mound whenever asked of him.

Giles’ overall ERA during his time at ECU finishes at a 3.93 with 84 innings pitched. In his career on the mound, he recorded six wins and three losses. He averaged a .219 batting average at the plate with 98 hits and three home runs. He’s appeared in well over 150 games in his career and now he’s moving on.

Joey Rezek, CJ Boyd and Bradley Wilson are also reportedly transferring.