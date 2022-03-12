GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to inclement weather, cold conditions and high winds in the area Saturday, East Carolina officials have announced the game against Saint Mary’s has been postponed.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday, March 13 beginning at noon with game two following 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Friday, March 11: East Carolina 7, Saint Mary’s 2 (Final)

Sunday, March 13: Game one beings at 12 Noon (ESPN+) with the second game starting 45 minutes after conclusion of first