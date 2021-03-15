ECU baseball ranked in top 10 in six polls

GREENVILLE, N.C. – On the heels of posting a 4-0 week, which included a road win at Duke and a weekend home sweep of Charlotte, the East Carolina baseball team found itself ranked in the Top 10 in all six major collegiate polls Monday afternoon.

The Pirates (13-2) garnered national rankings from Baseball America (No. 9), Collegiate Baseball (No. 8), D1Baseball (No. 9), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (No. 7), Perfect Game (No. 9) and USA Today/Coaches Poll (No. 9).

Under seventh-year head coach Cliff Godwin, the Pirates have been a consensus Top 10 program in the weekly polls six times, which included five of six weeks from April 29 to June 3 of 2019. Entering this week, ECU has been tabbed in at least one poll 47-straight weeks dating back to the 2018 campaign.

ECU returns to action on Wednesday, March 17 when it travels to UNCW (10-3) for a midweek matchup. First pitch at Brooks Field is slated for 6 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on FloSports.com.