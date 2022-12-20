GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina garnered its first preseason national ranking of the 2023 campaign Tuesday morning as Collegiate Baseball slotted the Pirates at No. 20 in its Fabulous 50 Preseason Poll.

ECU has appeared in the last five Collegiate Baseball preseason polls and in the top 25 in the last three. The Pirates were tabbed No. 8 a year ago and 16th in 2021.

East Carolina is scheduled to play eight contests against squads in the top 50 on the list, including three versus No. 11 North Carolina, a home and home set with No. 30 NC State and its American Athletic Conference opening series at No. 34 Houston.

The Pirates are just 59 days away from opening the 2023 season with a three-game home series (Feb. 17-19) against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

2023 Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 50 Preseason Poll (Top 25 Only)

LSU (498)

Florida (495)

Stanford (491)

Texas A&M (489)

Tennessee (485)

Louisville (482)

Arkansas (479)

Miami (Fla.) (476)

Vanderbilt (475)

Wake Forest (472)

North Carolina (470)

Oklahoma State (467)

UCLA (465)

UC Santa Barbara (463)

TCU (460)

Virginia (457)

Texas Tech (454)

Southern Miss (452)

Oregon (450)

East Carolina (449)

Maryland (447)

Mississippi State (444)

Georgia Tech (440)

Ole Miss (438)

Texas (435)

