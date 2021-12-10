ECU baseball season tickets go on sale starting Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Season tickets for the 2022 East Carolina baseball season will officially go on sale Monday, Dec. 13 starting at 10 a.m. (EST) and can be ordered through ECUPirates.com or by calling (252) 737-4500.



Renewal applications for baseball are in the process of being mailed to 2021 season ticket holders, but fans can utilize ECU’s Online Ticket Center, reserve by phone or visit the ticket box office in the meantime to make purchases by the January 10th deadline. Season ticket prices have increased in 2022 but remain lower than peers in state and conference opponents. Chairback tickets remain less than $9 a ticket and Economy Plan tickets are $5 a game for the season.

Eighth-year head coach Cliff Godwin has scheduled 31 home games for the 2022 season at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, including the 19th-Annual Keith LeClair Classic (Indiana State, Michigan, Maryland), four American Athletic Conference series (Cincinnati, Houston, South Florida and Wichita State) and three non-conference tilts (Bryant, St. Mary’s College and VCU).

The Pirates, who will play seven of their first 11 games at Clark-LeClair Stadium, are set open the 2022 campaign playing host to Bryant (Feb. 18-20). For the second time in program history and twice in the last five years, ECU and North Carolina will play a three-game weekend series (Feb. 25-27) with the first two games in Chapel Hill and the finale in Greenville. The Pirates will also host single contests against Campbell, Duke, Elon, NC State, Old Dominion and UNCW.

Season tickets for baseball are priced as followed and can be ordered by clicking here:

Chair Back with Seat Rights – $260

Chair Back Upgrade (must have Pirate Club approval) – $425

Regular Reserved Bench – $225

Faculty/Staff Reserved Bench – $185

Senior Citizen Reserved Bench – $185

Young Grad Reserved Bench – $145

Economy Plan (Section 201/202 & Jungle) – $155



Single-game tickets for baseball will go on sale Monday, Jan. 31 starting at 9 a.m. (EST).