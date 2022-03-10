GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The threat of bad weather is altering this weekend’s baseball and softball schedules at East Carolina University.

The opening game of the baseball series with St. Mary’s College has been moved up to 3 p.m. on Friday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. Saturday’s game is slated for 4 p.m. with Sunday’s game at 1 p.m.

The softball team is slated to host the Purple-Gold Invitational this Friday-Sunday. Also slated to play is Rider, Bryant and Morehead State. The new schedule is below.

2022 Purple-Gold Invitational

Friday

10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Rider

12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina

3 p.m. – Bryant vs. East Carolina



Saturday

11 a.m. – Morehead State vs. East Carolina

1:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Bryant

4 p.m. – Morehead State vs. Bryant



Sunday

10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Morehead State

12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Morehead State

3 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina