GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The threat of bad weather is altering this weekend’s baseball and softball schedules at East Carolina University.
The opening game of the baseball series with St. Mary’s College has been moved up to 3 p.m. on Friday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. Saturday’s game is slated for 4 p.m. with Sunday’s game at 1 p.m.
The softball team is slated to host the Purple-Gold Invitational this Friday-Sunday. Also slated to play is Rider, Bryant and Morehead State. The new schedule is below.
2022 Purple-Gold Invitational
Friday
10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Rider
12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina
3 p.m. – Bryant vs. East Carolina
Saturday
11 a.m. – Morehead State vs. East Carolina
1:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Bryant
4 p.m. – Morehead State vs. Bryant
Sunday
10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Morehead State
12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Morehead State
3 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina