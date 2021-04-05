ECU baseball sweeps AAC weekly honors

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina freshman Alec Makarewicz and junior Gavin Williams have been named the American Athletic Conference Player and Pitcher-of-the-Week the league office announced Monday.

It marks the second time this season and fifth since the Pirates joined the conference in 2015 that they swept the weekly awards.

Makarewicz, who helped the Pirates to a 5-0 week, batted .429 (9-for-21) with a pair of home runs, seven RBI and scored a team-best six runs on the week. He tallied at least one hit in each contest (multiple three times) and drove in a career-best four runs in the Pirates come from behind win over the Tar Heels on March 30. In that game, the Longwood, Fla. native hit a to-run home to tie the game in the eighth inning and registered his first career walk-off hit with a bases loaded single in the ninth. Makarewicz belted his second homer of the week in the series opener against Cincinnati blasting a two-run shot in the seventh inning giving ECU a 5-4 win.

Williams picked up his second-straight pitching honor after establishing new career-highs in innings pitched (6.2) and strikeouts (13) in ECU’s 7-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. The right-hander, who improved to 3-0 on the season, scattered four hits and walked three in his third start of the season which culminated in the Pirates’ second consecutive shutout when he took the mound. Williams fanned multiple batters in the first inning as well as the third through the seventh frames and recorded one punch out in the second. Over his last two starts, he has not allowed a run in 12.2 innings, surrendered just seven hits and has 24 strikeouts to just four walks. The Fayetteville, N.C. native was also named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week for his performance Friday against the Bearcats.

With their selections, its the seventh consecutive week this season a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades following Thomas Francisco (honor Roll/March 22), Makarewicz (player/April 5), Josh Moylan (player/March 1), Connor Norby (honor roll/Feb. 22, honor roll/March 8, player/March 15), Whisenhunt (honor roll/Feb. 2, honor roll/March 1, pitcher/March 15) and Williams (pitcher/March 29, pitcher/April 5). Both Whisenhunt (Feb. 22) and Williams (April 5) have also been named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week and Whisenhunt earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher-of-the-Month for February.

No. 9 ECU (22-5, 4-0 AAC) will be back in action on Friday, April 9 when it welcomes in Memphis (11-15, 1-3 ACC) for a four-game American series. First pitch of the doubleheader Friday is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ECUPirates.com.