ECU baseball takes series with 7-1 win over Rhode Island

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Connor Norby collected three hits and drove in a career-high four runs staking No. 13 East Carolina to a 7-1 series win over Rhode Island Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 2-0, while the Rams fall to 0-2.

Norby, who extended his current hitting streak to nine games dating back to last season, reached base four times on the afternoon lacing a pair of singles, a double and reaching on and error. With the Pirates up 4-1 in the seventh, he stepped up with the bases loaded and two outs sending an 0-2 offering to right center clearing the bases.

Jake Kuchmaner (1-0) picked up where he ended last season earning his fifth-straight win in his last five outings where he tossed five shutout frames giving up a pair of hits and striking out three. At one point from the second to the fifth innings, he retired 10-straight Rams. Cam Colmore, who earned the win Friday night, allowed a run (unearned) on one hit with two punch outs in one inning of work, while Trystan Kimmel (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 Ks) and Nick Logusch (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 Ks) worked the final three stanzas.

Mike Webb (0-1) took the loss allowing three runs (all earned) on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings. Bo Brutti gave up one run (earned) in two-thirds of an inning, while Trystan Levesque was touched for three runs (all earned) on two hits with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Quincy Clark closed out the eighth retiring the side in order.

The Pirates wasted little time in getting on the board scoring a pair of two-out runs for a 2-0 lead in the home half of the first inning. With Bryson Worrell standing on second base, Thomas Francisco singled through the left side for the game’s first run. Zach Agnos followed with a walk and Norby’s single, also through the left side, easily pushed across Francisco.

Caddell’s solo blast to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning extended the Pirates lead to 3-0.

Rhode Island finally got on the board in the sixth thanks to a couple of Pirate miscues pulling within two, 3-1. Austin White reached on a bunt single and took second on a fielding error at first. Max Mircovich followed with a flyout to center and another errant throw, this time by Worrell into the Pirates dugout, allowed White to score the Rams lone run of the day.

Ryley Johnson pushed the Pirates lead back to three, 4-1, in the home half of the sixth when he scored from third on what was a double steal attempt with Alec Makarewicz, who broke for second and was eventually out in a run down after Johnson crossed home.

In the two games thus far, the Pirates have out-hit the Rams 13-10. ECU has tallied nine two-out hits and registered seven two-RBI. ECU and Rhode Island will close out the weekend series on Sunday, Feb. 21 with a 1 p.m. (EDT) scheduled first pitch.

Post-Game Notes:

In his last five starts, dating back to 2020, Jake Kuchmaner is 5-0 and has allowed one run (earned) over 20.0 innings with 18 strikeouts to five walks …

Ryley Johnson made his first collegiate start playing right field and scored his first collegiate run in the sixth frame …

Connor Norby extended his hit streak to nine-straight games with his RBI single in the first … He registered his 10th multi-hit and fifth multi-RBI games of his career …

Seth Caddell’s solo blast was the first for ECU on the season and it was his ninth career home run (his sixth solo homer) …

With his walk in the first inning, Bryson Worrell extended his on-base streak to 10 games dating back to last year …