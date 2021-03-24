ECU baseball’s weekend scheduled changed due to COVID-19 cases at St. John’s

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Justin Thompson reached base four times and scored three runs leading No. 24 North Carolina to an 8-1 win over No. 8 East Carolina Tuesday night at Boshamer Stadium. With the win the Tar Heels improve to 13-6 on the season while the Pirates fall to 16-4.

With the game tied at one-all in the third inning, The Tar Heels scored a pair of runs retaking the lead at 3-1. Thompson singled up the middle to get things going and Caleb Roberts followed with a base hit through the right side putting runners on the corners. Danny Serretti's RBI ground out scored Thompson and two batters later Tomas Frick doubled off the right field wall pushing across Roberts.