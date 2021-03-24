ECU baseball’s weekend scheduled changed due to COVID-19 cases at St. John’s
GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 8 East Carolina’s three-game home weekend series against St. John’s has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Red Storm’s program and subsequent contact tracing measures, ECU officials announced Wednesday.
ECU will now travel to in-state foe Elon for a pair of games at Latham Park that will be played on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.). Pirate season ticket holders will be communicated with regarding their weekend tickets against the Red Storm.
