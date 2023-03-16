GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina basketball sophomore Javon Small has entered the transfer portal.

The Indiana native has not played since January after a leg injury on Jan. 11 kept him out of the rest of the season. He was the leading scorer at the time, averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds with a team-high 100 assists. The 6-foot-2 point guard was also named to the AAC Honor Roll on Nov. 14, Nov. 28 and Dec. 12.

He finished the season shooting 39% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range.

He was recruited by previous head coach Joe Dooley and averaged two points per game over 16 contests as a freshman. He started 17 of the 18 games he played in last season.