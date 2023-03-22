GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Walk-on freshman forward Jaxon Ellingsworth has entered the transfer portal.

The Morehead City native and West Carteret High School grad appeared in five games this season for the Pirates with a season-high six minutes against Temple on January 18. He scored his first collegiate basket in that game.

At West Carteret, he averaged over 21 points a game as well as 10.4 rebounds in his senior season. He led the Patriots to a second straight Class 3-A regional final appearance and a school-record 26 wins.