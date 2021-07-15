ECU catcher Seth Caddell signs free-agent contract with Cleveland Indians

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior Seth Caddell has signed a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Indians the organization announced Wednesday evening.

He is the fourth Pirate to earn a professional playing opportunity following the selections of Gavin Williams (Cleveland Indians/first round/pick 23), Connor Norby (Baltimore Orioles/second round/pick 41) and Thomas Francisco (St. Louis Cardinals/19th round/pick 571) in the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Seth Caddell – 2021 Biographical Sketch

Second-Team All-Region selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) … Started 57 of 60 games (47/C, 10/DH) … Stood sixth on the team with a .270 (53-for-196) batting average … Hit a team second-best 14 home runs with 47 RBI and scored 46 runs … Tallied 22 extra base hits (14 home runs, eight doubles) … Ranked third on the club with 103 total bases … Drew 33 walks and was hit by a pair of pitches … Registered seven total sacrifices which stood third on the team … Hit at a .341 clip (15-for-44) when leading off an inning … Advanced runners at a 46.2 percent rate (55-for-119) … Registered 24 two-out hits and 23 two-out RBI … Tallied 15 multi-hit and drove in two or more runs in a game on nine occasions … Hit primarily in the third through fifth spots in the order (combined 44 of 57 starts) … Collected at least one hit in 37 of 60 games … Scored at least one run in 34 contests (multiple 10 times) … Hit home runs in consecutive games twice (Illinois State/March 20-21 and Wichita State/Tulane May 2 and 7) … Registered five game-winning RBI … Ten of 14 home runs came in non-conference play … Tied single-game highs in hits (3 vs. Maryland/ Greenville Regional) and RBI (five vs. Appalachian State) … Batted .244 (19-for-78) with four home runs, 17 RBI and 18 runs scored in conference play … Stood second on the team with a .364 average in the Greenville Regional … Tied with Connor Norby in hits (four) during regional action … Posted a .996 fielding percentage committing two errors in 497 chances … Registered 465 putouts and 30 assists … Threw out 14 would-be base stealers.