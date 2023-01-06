GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team will have a lot of new faces on defense next year. Another player announced on Friday they would be leaving the team.

Cornerback Juan Powell announced on Twitter that he will also be transferring. Powell played every game this season, recording 39 total tackles and an interception against Houston.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to cornerback Damel Hickman and safety Jireh Wilson leaving, the Pirates are also losing running back Keaton Mitchell and wide receiver C.J. Johnson along with offensive lineman Noah Henderson.