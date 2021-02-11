ECU celebrates milestone victory for Dooley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University has paused all basketball-related activities due to COVID-19. That doesn’t mean the program can’t celebrate a milestone victory for its men’s basketball coach.

The Pirates’ stunning win over then No. 5-ranked Houston last week gave Joe Dooley his 200th career coaching victory. It’s a milestone that didn’t go unnoticed by the brass at the university.

Earlier this week, ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and others gathered to honor the coach. WNCT sports director Brian Bailey was also at the event. Click the above video to learn more.