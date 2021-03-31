ECU-Cincinnati weekend baseball schedule revised

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With cooler than normal temperatures expected in the Greenville area this weekend, the American Athletic Conference opening series between No. 11 East Carolina and Cincinnati at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium has been revised.
 
The two teams will play single games on Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. with a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
 
Revised Weekend Schedule
Game 1: Thursday at 4 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 4 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday at 1 p.m. (second game approximately 45 minutes afterwards)

