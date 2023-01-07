GREENVILLE, N.C. – Returning to action for the first time since November of 2022, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team played host to Liberty inside Minges Natatorium where it claimed six swimming and a pair of diving events in a 156-144 loss to the Flames.

“I was very pleased with the team today,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “We are coming off a long break from racing and a lot of hard training. We dove and swam very well, against a very strong Liberty squad. They are a championship level program for a reason and we hung right in with them for the entire meet. I felt like we are another step closer to where we ultimately want to be as a program. Excited about the next few meets, as we get closer to the conference championship.

“Thank you to all our fans for the support today, it was great. Even with school out of session we had a strong crowd, and our girls really appreciate that.”

Senior Caitlin Reynera earned a pair of wins in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.56) and 200 breaststroke (2:17.88) posting dual meet personal records for the season. She also swam on the 200-medley relay (1:45.14) and 400 freestyle relay (3:33.30) helping both relays to a second-place finish.

Fellow senior Polina Rukosuev posted wins in both the 500 free (5:03.68) and 1000 free (10:21.70), while also leading off for the 400 free relay team with freshman Emilee Hamblin, Reynera and sophomore Laura Kellberg. Freshman Sara Kalawska took top honors by sweeping the 100 fly (56.85) and 200 fly (2:04.43) and swam the third leg of the 200-medley relay.

Junior Flanary Patterson claimed first in the 1-meter (277.65) and 3-meter (265.95) dives, while senior Anna Otto took second in the 1-meter (269.85) and third in the 3-meter (253.13). Both Patterson and Otto also qualified for the NCAA Zones with their 1-meter performances on the afternoon.

“I am so excited for both Flanary and Anna making their NCAA Zone score, ECU Diving Coach Ryan McIntire added. “The divers have been in a really positive place lately and the work and mental preparation is starting to really pay off.”

The Pirates will return to Minges Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 14 for Senior Day when it hosts Old Dominion and William & Mary in a Tri-Meet. Recognition for the six-member senior class in Meghan French, Otto, Randi Palandro Reynera, Rukosuev and Brynna Wolfe is slated to begin around 12:40 p.m. (EST).