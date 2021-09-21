ECU claims two titles at Pirate Collegiate Classic

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Oda Sofie Kilsti earned her first collegiate victory and East Carolina led start to finish to claim its fourth consecutive Pirate Collegiate Classic title at the Greenville Country Club on Tuesday. ECU has won each of the fall tournaments it has hosted since moving the event to Greenville in 2016.

Three Pirates finished in the top 10 led by Kilsti who carded a career-best 4-under 212. She entered the final round holding a seven-stroke lead and finished five strokes ahead of the field. Fifth-year senior Kathryn Carson posted her first career top 5 finish, finishing third at 2-over 218. Junior Caroline Hermes tied for 10th at 8-over 224.

Redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton posted her best score of the tournament Tuesday with a 2-over 74 and finished 15th at 11-over 227. True freshman Macie Burcham tied for 18th in her collegiate debut at 13-over 229 after recording a 3-over 75 during the final round.

Freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis was poised to shoot under par this afternoon until rain suspended play. However, she did post the team’s lowest score of the day at 1-over 73 and finished tied for 23rd at 15-over 231.

ECU claimed the team title with a final tally of 19-over 883, 10 strokes better than second-place Towson who finished at 29-over 893.

The Pirates will return to action Oct. 3-5 at the Princess Anne Invitational in Virginia Beach, Va.