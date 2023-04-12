CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad posted a final round 69 (2-under) to finish tied for 32nd at the 2023 Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tuesday afternoon. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the Birdwood Golf Course (par 71, 7,116 yards).



“Totally unprepared for the conditions we faced this week,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “Firm, fast greens and thick Bluegrass rough were too tough a match for us! We just need to erase this performance from our minds and get ready to finish strong in the AAC Championship in 10 days.”



Bondestad finished the event with a score of 214 (1-over) following rounds of 73, 73 and 69 and tallied a team-best 14 birdies and a par-5 scoring of 4.50 to go along with 11 bogeys, two double bogeys and 27 pars. His final round score of 69 (35-34) was a personal-best round this season.



Fellow freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a 54-hole score of 218 (5-over) that consisted of rounds of 72, 76 and 70. In all, Augustsson had eight birdies, 10 bogeys, one triple bogey and 35 pars while ranking among the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (3.96).



Rounding out the Pirates roster were sophomore Carter Busse (t65/218/11-over), graduate student Nicolas Brown (69th/226/13-over) and sophomore Tyler DeChellis (74th/233/20-over).



Seventh-ranked Florida State took the team title after posting a score of 811 (41-under) while host and No. 21 Virginia took second with a team score of 825 (27-under). Rounding out the top five were No. 40 Arkansas (828) in third with No. 6 Auburn and No. 31 Northwestern finishing tied for fifth at 838. ECU finished 15th in the event with a score of 881.



The Pirates will turn their focus to the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships which will are set to begin on Friday, April 21. The three-day event will be played in Clearwater, Fla. at the Pelican Golf Club.