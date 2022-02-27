BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Royal Burris captured his first career American Athletic Conference indoor event title Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex, highlighting East Carolina’s solid showing on the competition’s final day.

Burris crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.88 to defeat defending champion Chris Borzor of Cincinnati.

Collectively, the men’s squad ended up in sixth place with 55 points while the women accrued 38 points to take seventh.

“I was very proud of both teams and how they performed throughout the weekend,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “We had numerous goals going into the weekend, and we felt like we accomplished a long list of them. Anytime you have conference champions, you are breaking school records and the kids are competing their hearts out, then you’ve had a pretty successful weekend.”

Burris also snagged a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash (6.76) while Terence Booth, Jr. claimed the silver in the 60-meter high hurdles with a time of 8.08. Logan Carroll also earned all-conference honors in the shot put, taking third place with a mark of 16.48 meters.

On the women’s side, Melicia Mouzzon was the bronze medalist in the 60-meter dash, clocking a time of 7.41. Brooke Stith broke her own school record in the triple jump, clearing 13.05 meters to take home third place.

“I feel like both teams have created a lot of energy and momentum going into the outdoor season,” Kraft added. “I’m extremely proud of both teams.”

Final Men’s Team Scores

Houston – 141.5

Cincinnati – 128

Wichita State – 115

Tulsa – 106

South Florida – 67

East Carolina – 55

Memphis – 48.5

Final Women’s Team Scores

UCF – 156.5

Cincinnati – 115

Tulsa – 73

Houston – 65

SMU – 50

South Florida – 41

East Carolina – 38

Tulane – 36

Memphis – 35

Wichita State – 31.5

Temple – 22