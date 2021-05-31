ECU Club Baseball team drops first game in World Series

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Club Baseball team dropped its first game in the Club Baseball World Series, falling 10-4 to Virginia Tech on Monday.

ECU will now play Virginia Tech again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the national title game while the loser goes home. The Pirates took two of three from Virginia Tech to clinch the South Atlantic (North) Conference Championship, qualifying the team for the regionals on May 1.

ECU scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Hunter Lee and Jake Kleifges each singled with Lee later scoring with Josh Jacobs at-bat.

Virginia Tech tied it in the top of the second and took a 2-1 lead in the third before scoring seven runs in the fifth for a commanding 10-1 lead.

The Pirates got three runs in the seventh. Jacobs singled and later scored on a single by Cody Godley. Zach Nicholson doubled and later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Shane Troglin. Coleman Barnacascel, who earlier walked, also scored on a bases-loaded walk before Virginia Tech eventually ended the game.

No. 8 ECU 8, No. 4 North Dakota 2

No. 8 ECU 2, No. 1 Nebraska 1