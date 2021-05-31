ECU Club Baseball team wins first two games at 2021 World Series

PITTSBURG, KANSAS (WNCT) — The East Carolina University club baseball program has itself in a familiar spot two games into the 2021 World Series.

The Pirates won their first two games and are on the cusp of advancing to the national title game again. ECU, the No. 8 seed out of eight teams, beat top-seeded Nebraska, 2-1, on May 28. The Pirates then beat North Dakota, the No. 4 seed, 8-2, to reach the third round.

The Pirates had Sunday off and will face No. 6 seed Virginia Tech on Monday at 7 p.m. If ECU wins that game, it will be one step closer to the final and the chance to play for a national title.

The Pirates took two of three from Virginia Tech to clinch the South Atlantic (North) Conference Championship, qualifying the team for the regionals.

The Club Pirates take 2 out of 3 from a very talented Virginia Tech team to clinch the South Atlantic (North) Conference Championship! Next up, REGIONALS!! — ECU Club Baseball (@ECUClubBaseball) May 2, 2021

The Pirates won the 2011 National Club Baseball Association World Series title, beating Florida State, 10-3. In 2017, the Pirates won it all again, beating Central Florida, 1-0.

This year’s team is one of two that got an at-large bid (Iowa State is the No. 7 seed) to fill out the eight-team World Series.

The team has been in three national title games, losing on a walk-off in 2018. The Pirates also have six regional titles in nine appearances, holding the national record with five consecutive regional championships (2014-2018), according to Sarah Fox, who works with the team and is the sister of ECU coach Ben Fox.

There is also an online fundraiser being held to help support this year’s team. Click here to learn more.

Details to follow the team

World Series bracket

ECU Club Baseball Twitter page

Radio network to listen to games

National Club Baseball World Series website

PointStreak website to follow World Series

No. 8 ECU 8, No. 4 North Dakota 2

No. 8 ECU 2, No. 1 Nebraska 1

