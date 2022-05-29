GREENWOOD, S.C. — ECU Club Baseball’s World Series run came to an end today.

Neither team were able to push a run across in the first inning of todays elimination game. LSU pushed an unearned run across in the second from Kurt Matthews, and another in the third on a pass ball, gaining no response from the Pirates until they brought it within one when they were able to bring in an unearned run in the bottom of the third from Brandon Magnotta, then tying it in the bottom of the fourth with a home run from Zachary Nicholson.

The score remained tied at two until the seventh inning when the Tigers were able to tack on two runs, one being an error, to take the lead, holding it for the remainder of the game and winning 4-2. Both teams had six hits and two errors.

The Pirates had another great season, finishing 13-2.